Gujarat HC reprimands State govt.

Court seeks detailed affidavit on steps being taken to control the pandemic

The Gujarat High Court has again reprimanded the State government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the State. The court said the government was trying to paint a rosy picture while the reality was different.

A Division Bench, hearing the suo motu public interest litigation on the COVID-19 situation, noted that people were dying outside hospitals as there were no doctors to attend the patients and the entire system lacked “transparency.”

Though the Bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia noted that the lockdown was not a solution as it would affect the livelihood of the poor, it asked the State to take steps to combat the virus.

“We are not saying that the government is not doing anything, but the manner in which it is being done is not satisfactory, not transparent, and therefore all these problems are arising,” said the court. “These untimely deaths or unfortunate deaths that are taking place outside hospitals because of non-attendance by doctors should not happen,” the court told Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, who contended that that the State has taken all steps possible amidst the challenging situation.

“What is going to happen on May 1 when the number of patients doubles? Everyday there is an increase. Are you ready for it? “What are the steps you are going to take?” the court asked.

Posting the matter for further hearing on May 4, the court asked the State to file a detailed affidavit on the questions the court raised during the hearing.