Gujarat HC rejects plea challenging redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram

Petitioner Tushar Gandhi says the ashram will lose its ethos if redevelopment was allowed

Mahesh Langa AHMEDABAD
September 09, 2022 09:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A visitor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji’s Statue at Sabarmati Ashram. File photo | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the proposed redevelopment of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram.  The petition was filed by Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. 

In his petition, Mr. Gandhi had challenged the State government’s redevelopment plan on the grounds that the Sabarmati Ashram would lose its ethos if redevelopment was allowed.

A Bench of Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shashtri dismissed the petition and held that the proposed redevelopment would not alter the Gandhian ethos of the ashram as the government had proposed to redevelop the surrounding areas and not the ashram itself. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will remain intact’

The court observed that “the Gandhi ashram, spread over five acres, will remain intact, and there is no plan to disturb it by the government, and the government will keep its promise to keep the ashram as it is.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We hope the government will respect and follow its submission in letter and spirit while redeveloping the surrounding areas. The government intends to spread Gandhi ideology, philosophy across the globe and will develop the surrounding areas in consultation with the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust, and other Trusts and educational institutes set up by Gandhi,” the court noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
traditional architecture
history
justice and rights
Gujarat

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app