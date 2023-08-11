Gujarat HC refuses to stay defamation proceedings against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in PM’s degree case

August 11, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Justice Samir Dave of Gujarat High Court has declined to give any interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and refused to stay proceedings against them in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University in PM Modi’s degree case.

Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Singh earlier approached the Gujarat High Court for a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them.

A metropolitan court earlier summoned the two leaders on August 11 in the defamation case filed by the Gujarat University over their “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statement in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Singh had filed a revision application in the sessions court challenging the metropolitan court’s summons in the defamation case.

They sought interim relief from the sessions court during the pendency of their main application, which was rejected by the court last Saturday, after which they approached the Gujarat High Court.

Gujarat University’s registrar Piyush Patel filed a defamation case against the two leaders over their comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside the Chief Information Commissioner’s order on PM Modi’s degree.

They made “defamatory” statements in press conferences and on Twitter, targeting the university over PM Modi’s degree, the complainant said, adding that their comments targeting the Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public.

Their statements were sarcastic and intended to intentionally hurt the prestige of the university, he said.

The comments quoted by the complainant and attributed to Kejriwal are: “If there is a degree and it is genuine, then why is it not being given?”, “They are not giving degree because it might be fake”, and “If the Prime Minister studied at Delhi University and Gujarat University, then Gujarat University should celebrate that its student became the country’s PM”, etc.

Mr. Singh said that “they (GU) are trying to prove the PM’s fake degree as genuine”.

(with inputs from PTI)

