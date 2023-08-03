Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Teesta’s plea

August 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Gujarat High Court’s Justice Samir Dave, on Thursday, recused himself from hearing social activist Teesta Setalvad’s petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against her and two ex-IPS officers allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.

Justice Dave said, “Not before me” when the matter was mentioned in his bench. The High Court chief justice will now assign the case to a new bench.

Ms. Setalvad moved to the High Court after the Sessions Court rejected her plea to quash the FIR filed by the Ahmedabad crime branch.

She and two others - former State Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt - were arrested by the city crime branch in June 2022 on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence with the intent to implicate the Gujarat government functionaries in the 2002 riots cases.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted her regular bail in the case.

