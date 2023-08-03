ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Teesta’s plea

August 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The High Court chief justice will now assign the case to a new bench. 

The Hindu Bureau

Teesta Setalvad, a prominent activist. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gujarat High Court’s Justice Samir Dave, on Thursday, recused himself from hearing social activist Teesta Setalvad’s petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against her and two ex-IPS officers allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.

Justice Dave said, “Not before me” when the matter was mentioned in his bench. The High Court chief justice will now assign the case to a new bench. 

Ms. Setalvad moved to the High Court after the Sessions Court rejected her plea to quash the FIR filed by the Ahmedabad crime branch. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She and two others - former State Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt - were arrested by the city crime branch in June 2022 on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence with the intent to implicate the Gujarat government functionaries in the 2002 riots cases.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted her regular bail in the case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US