Gujarat HC discharges NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja in Arms Act case

The Gujarat High Court has discharged NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja in a criminal case registered against him under the Arms Act in 1998.
In an order issued on Monday, Justice Vipul Pancholi allowed the discharge plea of Jadeja, after his lawyer argued there was no evidence against him and the statement made by the co-accused was not admissible before law.
Jadeja is an MLA from Kutiyana in Porbandar district.
The case was lodged against Jadeja in Porbandar after he was allegedly caught with weapons in 1998.
The HC had earlier stayed framing of charges against him in a local court.
Jadeja moved the HC in 2015 after the lower court rejected his plea to discharge him in the case.
Jadeja, the only NCP MLA in Gujarat, has several criminal cases registered against him, including of rioting armed with deadly weapons, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, inpolice stations in Porbandar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, as per his poll affidavit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath