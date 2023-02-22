ADVERTISEMENT

Morbi bridge collapse | Gujarat HC directs Oreva Group to pay ₹10 lakh compensation to kin of each deceased

February 22, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river that collapsed on October 30 last year

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of search and rescue operations in Morbi, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gujarat High Court on February 22 directed the Oreva Group to pay compensation of ₹10 lakh to kin of each deceased of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, and ₹2 lakh to each injured within four weeks. The Morbi-based Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river that collapsed on October 30 last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt asked the company to pay the interim compensation.

In a recently released report based on the preliminary probe conducted by the Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) several lapses were found in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge, that led to the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi last year in which 135 people were killed. These included corrosion on nearly half of the wires on a cable and welding of old suspenders with new ones.

The Managing Director of Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, had been arrested on January 31, after he surrendered before a court in Gujarat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the chargesheet running in more than 1,200 pages and filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate M.J. Khan by Deputy Superintendent of Police P.S. Zala, Mr. Patel was shown as the tenth accused.

On Tuesday, Oreva Group had made an offer before the high court to pay an ‘interim’ compensation totalling ₹5 crore to the kin of those who lost their lives and people left injured when a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year. The court had, however, said the compensation offered by the company was not “just”.

(With input from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US