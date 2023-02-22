Gujarat govt. to enact a law to make Gujarati language compulsory in schools for classes 1-8

February 22, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

The Gujarat government plans to enact a law to make Gujarati language compulsory in schools for classes 1 to 8.

The government will introduce a Bill in the State Assembly on February 28, cabinet Minister and State government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said on February 22.

Last week, the Gujarat High Court sought a law to make all schools teach Gujarati as a way to preserve the mother tongue. Hearing a PIL, a bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt said there is no regulatory framework around teaching Gujarati.

They urged the State government to enact laws for compulsory teaching of local languages in schools, similar to what other States’ has done. The bench also said penal action against schools can be considered as a way of implementation.

In 2018, the government introduced the policy of mandatorily teaching the local language in Gujarat board schools or schools affiliated with the central boards. The State government in a submission noted that 23 schools do not teach Gujarati, whereas 13 do not teach the language as a compulsory subject.

The petitioner had further pointed out that primary schools, especially those affiliated with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and IB boards, were not offering Gujarati as a subject in the curriculum despite there being a policy in place.