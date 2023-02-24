ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat govt presents ₹3.01 lakh crore budget; no new taxes proposed

February 24, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Gandhinagar

The Gujarat Budget 2023-24 proposes a slew of schemes and projects, some of which were part of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto before the 2022 elections

PTI

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presented the budgetary outlay for fiscal 2023-24 in the State Assembly on February 24, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@KanuDesai180

The Gujarat government on Friday presented a ₹3.01 lakh crore budget with no new taxes imposed on people.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presented the budgetary outlay for fiscal 2023-24 in the State Assembly here. This was the first Budget of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel which took office in December last year after the saffron outfit registered a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

The Budget 2023-24 proposes a slew of schemes and projects, some of which were part of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto before the 2022 elections, like doubling the insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme to ₹10 lakh from ₹5 lakh and providing two gas cylinders free per year to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister Desai said that taking into consideration the revenue account with capital account and net public account, the estimates for the financial year 2023-24 show a surplus of ₹916.87 crore.

"In this 'amrit kaal', I present the budget which will determine the direction of the development of the state for the next 25 years. For the year 2023-24, I propose a budgetary outlay of Rs 301,021 crore," he said.

This shows a significant increase in the budgetary provisions, which is 23.38% higher than the previous year, he said.

The government aims to increase the State's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) beyond ₹42 lakh crore, he said.

No new taxes are being proposed in the budget, he said.

"During the pandemic, we had given relief to various sections of the society to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by reducing various taxes," he said.

The State government will spend around ₹5 lakh crore on the development of infrastructure facilities in the next five years, he said.

Five State highways will be developed as high speed corridors at ₹1,500 crore investment, Mr. Desai said.

The government also plans to set up sports complexes in each district and taluka of the State, he said, adding that ₹1,066 crore will be spent on providing houses to around one lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US