Gujarat govt. in locust control mode; 11 central teams join the effort

The Gujarat State authorities have formed 27 locust control teams and have sprayed pesticides in over 2,000 hectare areas in Banaskantha to tackle the pests that have swarmed three districts of the western State that borders Pakistan.

Massive swarms of locusts — which are mainly tropical grasshoppers with strong powers of flight — descended on Banaskantha, Mehsana, Kutch, Patan and Sabarkantha districts of Gujarat in the last few days and were destroying crops such as mustard, castor, fennel, cumin, cotton, potato, wheat and jatropha.

Central government has sent 11 teams to Gujarat to tackle the problem. “To tackle the menace, 11 central centres have arrived in Gujarat. They will take all necessary steps, including spraying of pesticides, to contain the attack. The teams will remain in the state until the problem is solved,” a senior government official told PTI.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Wednesday, said the state government was exploring the possibility of using drones to spray insecticides.

Farmers have been directed to deploy various measures to deal with the situation, including burning tyres in fields, playing drums and clanging utensils, switching on table fans near crops and even blaring out music from a mini truck- mounted console, an agriculture department official said.