Gujarat govt. cautions employees on online campaigns for higher pay grade

No injustice would be done to them, says Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

After a series of protests, online campaigns and agitations by employees, the Gujarat government on Wednesday cautioned nurses, constables and other staff and bus conductors against falling prey to a ‘malicious’ social media campaign seeking a higher pay grade.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel alleged that even as the administration was busy tackling the pandemic, “some elements” and “vested interests” have become active and are trying to incite the employees.

He was referring to a campaign on Twitter and Facebook demanding higher pay grade for nurses, police officers and conductors. The campaign became a rage on social media platforms with the government employees sharing their views in support.

The campaign started a week back after the State government suspended its Government Resolution (GR), which had proposed a reduction in the pay grade of a section of primary teachers from ₹4,200 to ₹2,800.

Mass agitation

However, it had suspended the GR following a campaign by teachers, who threatened to launch a mass agitation.

Following the teachers’ online campaign, other employees in different departments have started seeking a higher pay grade to end the ‘injustice’ against them.

“By suspending the GR, we had only restored the old pay grade of ₹4,200. However, an impression was created that the government has increased the pay grade from ₹2,800 to ₹4,200. Now, some elements have started inciting other employees for demanding a rise,” Mr. Patel told media persons in Gandhinagar.

Mr. Patel, who handles the Finance and Health portfolios, assured the employees that no injustice would be done to them in terms of the pay grade as the state government always follows the laid down guidelines.