Gujarat govt. carries out IAS reshuffle, appoint new secretaries in key departments

Ahmedabad

10 June 2021 00:17 IST

The Gujarat government on late Wednesday night carried out a large scale reshuffle in the state’s top bureaucracy with appointment of new secretaries in the crucial departments like home, industries, revenue, energy etc.

As many as 18 senior IAS officials of the State were transferred while seven officers have been promoted to the secretary level.

Advertising

Advertising

Accordingly, senior IAS Pankaj Kumar has been posted as new Additional Chief Secretary of Home department while Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been made new ACS of Industries and Mines.

Both are 1986 batch IAS officers of Gujarat cadre. Their batch mate Vipul Mittra has been made ACS of Panchayats department.

AK Rakesh, a 1989 batch IAS, has been appointed to the general administration department as ACS transferring incumbent Kalam Dayani to the revenue department as ACS. Me Dayani is a 1990 batch IAS officer.

Another officer from 1990 batch Manoj Aggarwal has been made ACS of health and family welfare department while Arun Kumar Solanki has been made ACS of Environment and Forest Department. He too is a 1990 batch IAS of Gujarat cadre.

Other officers include Mamta Verma as new principal secretary of energy and petrochemicals, Harit Shukla as new tourism secretary, Vijay Nehra as new science and technology secretary and P Swaroop as new land reforms commissioner in the revenue department.

Also, Manisha Chandra is new secretary (expenditure) in the finance department while KK Nirala has been promoted to secretary level and posted as Secretary of Women and Child Development department.

Roopwant Singh has been shifted from the finance department to the post of commissioner of geology and mines with additional charge of MD of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).