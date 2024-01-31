Gujarat government transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

January 31, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Ahmedabad

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, the Gujarat government has transferred 50 IAS officers, including various Collectors and District Development Officers (DDOs). “The State General Administration Department issued a notification to this effect on January 30,” an official said.

As per the notification, Jamnagar district Collector B. A. Shah has been transferred as the new Collector of Vadodara district. A. B. Gor, currently serving as the Vadodara Collector, has been appointed in the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Surat Collector Aayush Oak has been transferred as the new Collector of Valsad.

Sourabh Pardhi, currently serving as the managing director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited, has been appointed as the new Collector of Surat. Morbi district Collector G. T. Pandya has now been appointed as the Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Navsari Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has now been made the Collector of Kheda district, replacing K. L. Bachani, who has been appointed as the new director of information in Gandhinagar. Valsad Collector Kshipra Agre has been made the new Collector of Navsari.

Gir-Somnath Collector H. K. Vadhvaniya has been appointed as the additional secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, Gandhinagar.

Chhotaudepur district Collector Stuti Charan has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation, Gandhinagar. Nitin Sangwan, the 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as the Director of Fisheries in Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new DDO of Junagadh.

Junagadh municipal commissioner R. M. Tanna has been appointed as the DDO of Surendranagar. He has been replaced by 2016-batch IAS officer Om Prakash, currently serving as the DDO of Mehsana.

Yogesh Nirgude, serving as Joint Secretary in the Home Department, has been appointed as the new Collector of Dahod district. Kiran Jhaveri, serving as the additional commissioner of State tax in Ahmedabad, has been sent to Morbi district as its Collector.

Ahmedabad deputy municipal commissioner Neha Kumari has been transferred as the new Collector of Mahisagar district, while Morbi DDO D. D. Jadeja has been made the Collector of Gir-Somnath district.

