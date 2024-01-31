GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat government transfers 50 IAS officers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

“The State General Administration Department issued a notification to this effect on January 30,” an official said.

January 31, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months, the Gujarat government has transferred 50 IAS officers, including various Collectors and District Development Officers (DDOs). “The State General Administration Department issued a notification to this effect on January 30,” an official said.

As per the notification, Jamnagar district Collector B. A. Shah has been transferred as the new Collector of Vadodara district. A. B. Gor, currently serving as the Vadodara Collector, has been appointed in the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Surat Collector Aayush Oak has been transferred as the new Collector of Valsad.

Sourabh Pardhi, currently serving as the managing director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited, has been appointed as the new Collector of Surat. Morbi district Collector G. T. Pandya has now been appointed as the Collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Navsari Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has now been made the Collector of Kheda district, replacing K. L. Bachani, who has been appointed as the new director of information in Gandhinagar. Valsad Collector Kshipra Agre has been made the new Collector of Navsari.

Gir-Somnath Collector H. K. Vadhvaniya has been appointed as the additional secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, Gandhinagar.

Chhotaudepur district Collector Stuti Charan has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation, Gandhinagar. Nitin Sangwan, the 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as the Director of Fisheries in Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new DDO of Junagadh.

Junagadh municipal commissioner R. M. Tanna has been appointed as the DDO of Surendranagar. He has been replaced by 2016-batch IAS officer Om Prakash, currently serving as the DDO of Mehsana.

Yogesh Nirgude, serving as Joint Secretary in the Home Department, has been appointed as the new Collector of Dahod district. Kiran Jhaveri, serving as the additional commissioner of State tax in Ahmedabad, has been sent to Morbi district as its Collector.

Ahmedabad deputy municipal commissioner Neha Kumari has been transferred as the new Collector of Mahisagar district, while Morbi DDO D. D. Jadeja has been made the Collector of Gir-Somnath district.

Related Topics

state politics / politics (general) / politics / Ahmedabad / Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.