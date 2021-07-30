Gujarat government to celebrate five years of Rupani as CM

30 July 2021 22:30 IST

Modi, Shah to participate virtually in events in August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually join the events to mark the five years of the Vijay Rupani-Nitin Patel government in Gujarat, planned for the first week of August .

About a-year-and-a-half before the State Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December 2022, the Rupani administration has planned a series of events and programs in a bid to reach out to the various sections of the society.

Both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah will virtually participate on two separate days during the celebrations.

Mr. Modi will be virtually present in the 'Annotsav’ or food festival on August 3 during which he will interact with the beneficiaries of free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana from five districts of the state.

He is also expected to virtually distribute food kits to the poor during the event. The State government has planned to distribute a kit containing 5 kg foodgrain free of cost to around 4.25 lakh poor people from 17,000 fair price shops.

The State-level event for 'Annotsav' will be held at tribal district Dahod, where CM Vijay Rupani will also be present.

Union Home Minister Shah will virtually attend 'Vikas Diwas' event on August 7. The main event will be held at the Mahatma Mandir exhibition centre in Gandhinagar in the presence of Mr. Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Pate and State BJP president C.R. Paatil.

The event will include inauguration or laying of the foundation stones for various projects worth ₹3,906 crore like housing for the poor, new infrastructure projects, water pipeline in Mehsana and power substations will be carried out by Shah.

“The State government will mark the celebration with various themes like education, public welfare, women and child development and employment etc,” said Deputy CM Patel, adding public oriented works will be dedicated and new works will be kick started during the celebration.

August 6 will be celebrated as 'Rozgar Diwas', and the State government will organize 50 job fairs and other events. The government has selected 50,000 youths for various posts in the State-run boards and Corporations, who will be issued appointment letters.

'Vikas Diwas' will be celebrated on August 7, where projects worth ₹5,855 crore will be launched or dedicated and August 8 will be celebrated as 'Shaheri Jan Sukhakari Diwas' related to improving urban infrastructure and amenities.