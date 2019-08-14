Gujarat government suspends IAS officers on charges of moral turpitude

The Gujarat government on Wednesday suspended a 2010 batch IAS officer Dr. Gaurav Dahiya from service on the grounds of charges of bigamy, sexual harassment and cheating filed against him by a Delhi-based woman.

His suspension order was issued by a five member committee set up by the state government to inquiry into the allegations submitted report to the government.

“He has been suspended based on the findings of the inquiry committee report,” Chief Secretary Dr. J.N. Singh said after the suspension order was issued by the general administration department. The inquiry committee is headed by Principal Secretary Sunaina Tomar while Mamta Verma and Sonal Mishra are other members besides retired joint secretary Devi Pandya and additional secretary (personnel) Ashok Dave.

In the suspension order, it is stated that “disciplinary actions against Dr. Gaurav Dahiya, IAS (Gujarat cadre, 2010 batch) are contemplated for serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude.”

During the probe conducted by the inquiry committee, Mr. Dahiya appeared before it twice and recorded his statement in which he reportedly contended that he was “falsely implicated” by the woman.

In her complaint, the Delhi-based woman has stated that Mr Dahiya married to her despite the fact that he had not taken divorce from his first marriage.

“He lied to me that he will soon divorce his wife. We got married in February 2018 in Tirupati. I have photographs and videos of our wedding. When I insisted to get our marriage registered, he started torturing me and even blackmailed me by showing some intimate photos,” she alleged in her complaint sent to the state authorities.

He was posted as Mission Director of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and was shifted after the allegations against him surfaced.