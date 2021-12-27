Gujarat government signs 96 MoUs with industries

AHMEDABAD

27 December 2021 21:38 IST

Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit to be held next month

The Gujarat government signed 96 MoUs with various industries before the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit to be held in Gandhinagar on January 10-12.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10.

According to the State government officials, the summit will have participants from all major countries and so far over a dozen countries have also agreed to be partner country in the event.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the countries to be partner in the event include the U.K., Australia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Canada, France, Germany; Norway, Sri Lanka, UAE, Poland, Japan, Israel and others.

Also, many trade and business promotion bodies and organisations will also be partnering with the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit that’s held biennially.

The officials said there will be a major delegation consisting of diplomats, policy makers and senior officials and businessmen from each partner country.

On Monday, 16 MoUs were signed at Gandhinagar in the run-up to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The MoUs include an agreement by Taj Group of Hotels to build a new hotel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya.