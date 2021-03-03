Gujarat government presents Budget in Assembly

Overall surplus of ₹588 crore while maintaining State’s existing tax structure

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday presented the State’s annual Budget for the financial year 2021-22. It runs to ₹2,27,029 crore, with an overall surplus of ₹588 crore, without imposing any increase or offering any relief in the State’s existing tax structure.

As Finance Minister, Mr. Patel presented the Budget for the ninth time on the second day of the Assembly session, which began on March 1. The Budget estimates revenue receipts of ₹1,67,969 crore, with revenue expenditure of ₹1,66,760 crore for the year 2021-22.

Moreover, the Finance Minister estimated capital receipts at ₹50,751 crore, and capital expenditure including loans and advances at ₹56,571 crore, in a Budget that has laid emphasis on creating jobs in the industrial sector with the development of new industrial estates and promotion of small and medium scale enterprises (SME) in the State.

Under the Budget’s provisions, Mr. Patel allocated ₹7,232 crore for the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department; ₹5,494 crore for Water Resources; ₹32,719 crore for the Education Department, and ₹11,323 crore for the Health Department.

The Finance Minister announced that the State government would be introducing a new scheme to provide pre-primary education under the New Education Policy 2020.

Moreover, ₹3,974 crore has been allocated for Water Supply and ₹4,353 crore to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, where the government has raised the subsidy given under the “Kunvarbai Mameru Scheme” from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000.

The State government has made the maximum allocation of ₹13,493 crore to the Urban Development Department; ₹13,034 crore to the Energy and Petrochemical Department; ₹11,185 crore to the Roads and Buildings Dpartment; ₹6,599 crore to the Industries and Mining Department; ₹2,656 crore for the Tribal Development Department; ₹8,796 crore for the Panchayat and Rural Development Department; and ₹1,502 crore to the Labour and Employment Department.

The Finance Minister informed that ₹7,960 crore had been allocated towards maintanance of law and order by the Home Department; ₹1,814 crore for the Forest Department; ₹1,224 crore for the Food and Civil Supplies Department; ₹1,478 crore to the Ports and Transportation Department; and ₹9,102 crore to the Climate Change Department.

“After the pandemic, the State’s revenue is now on track, with rise in GST collection and other taxes like stamp duty and registration on real estate, and vehicle tax,” Mr. Patel said.