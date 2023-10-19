HamberMenu
Gujarat government hikes salaries of fixed pay employees

Salaries have been hiked by 30% after a demand for revision

October 19, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a hike in salaries of over 61,000 employees of class II, III and IX, who are on fixed wages. Their salaries have been hiked by 30%, which would cost the State exchequer ₹548 crore annually. 

The announcement came after the employees who are on fixed pay have been demanding a revision in their salaries in line with the regular employees whose salaries go up annually as per their grade pay. 

In Gujarat, State employees of various categories of Class II to Class IX like teachers, police constables, clerks, peons, police sub-inspectors and deputy section officers are recruited on fixed pay for five years and are subsequently regularised with a regular pay grade and other perks like dearness allowance. 

As per the notification issued on Wednesday, those who earn a fixed salary of ₹16,224 will now get ₹21,100. Those getting ₹19,950, have their salary hiked to ₹26,000, those who get ₹31,340 will now get ₹40,800 and those who get ₹38,090 will get ₹49,600. 

“In all, 61,560 employees will get benefits of the salary increase,” said Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister and Cabinet spokesman.

He added that the government has decided to increase the wages after it received representations from the employees unions. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have demanded the removal of fixed pay system in recruitment, calling it an exploitation of the employees. 

“This fixed pay system is exploitative and violates the basic rights of the employees,” said Amit Chavda, Leader of the Opposition. 

He said the Congress party has been demanding the removal of the fixed pay system and regular recruitment in the State. 

