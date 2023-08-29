ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat government hikes reservations for OBCs to 27% in panchayats and ULBs

August 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Congress recently held a sit-in demanding reservations for the community

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers stand in queues to cast their votes for Gram Panchayat elections at Dhamatvan village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Gujarat government on August 29 hiked reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the existing 10% to 27% in the panchayats and urban local bodies.

The announcement of quotas will pave the way for elections for 7000 village panchayats, two district panchayats and 70 municipalities.

On August 23, the Congress held a day-long sit-in in Gandhinagar to demand reservations for OBC communities. Various leaders at the event slammed the BJP government for not fixing the quotas of OBCs in panchayats and not increasing the welfare budget for them.

On June 9, the Gujarat government appointed former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court K.S. Jhaveri, as a one-man committee to fix reservation for OBC communities in the elections to local bodies, amid criticism over its failure to appoint such a panel. 

The population of the OBCs in the State is about 52%.

