Gujarat government hikes reservations for OBCs to 27% in panchayats and ULBs

August 29, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Gujarat government on August 29 hiked reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the existing 10% to 27% in the panchayats and urban local bodies.

The announcement of quotas will pave the way for elections for 7000 village panchayats, two district panchayats and 70 municipalities.

On August 23, the Congress held a day-long sit-in in Gandhinagar to demand reservations for OBC communities. Various leaders at the event slammed the BJP government for not fixing the quotas of OBCs in panchayats and not increasing the welfare budget for them.

On June 9, the Gujarat government appointed former Chief Justice of Orissa High Court K.S. Jhaveri, as a one-man committee to fix reservation for OBC communities in the elections to local bodies, amid criticism over its failure to appoint such a panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The population of the OBCs in the State is about 52%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT