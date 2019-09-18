Gujarat to implement new Motor Vehicles Act from Oct. 15

After reducing the fines for violation of traffic rules, the Gujarat government has decided to implement the new Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 2019 from October 15.

The government said the new rules for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and helmets would be enforced from October 15 in order to give adequate time to the public.

State Transport Minister R. C. Faldu told mediapersons that the government would open 900 new PUC centres to help people. “We have received representations from public regarding some issues before the new rules are enforced. We have decided to give some time before the stringent rules are implemented,” he said.

As per the government’s notification, driving without wearing helmet and seatbelt will attract ₹500 as compared to ₹1,000 proposed by the Union government.

Three passengers riding a two-wheeler will have to shell out ₹100, as opposed to ₹1,000. Similarly, the State will impose lesser fines on penalties such as driving without licence and insurance documents, riding a polluting vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, not giving way to emergency vehicles, among others.