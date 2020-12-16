Gujarat gets tough with land grabbers

AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat government on Wednesday began enforcing stringent provisions in cases related to land and property grabbing, which entail a minimum jail term of 10 years and a maximum of 14 years.

The new provisions under the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act-2020, enacted in the last Assembly session, also has a provision for time-bound resolution of such disputes. Special courts with criminal and civil powers will be set up to settle a case within six months of filing it.

A committee under the district collector will be set up in each district for scrutiny of complaints. It will meet once in two weeks.

“These provisions come into force from today, December 16, 2020,’ Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced in Gandhinagar.

Anyone who illegally grabs land, gives money for constructions on such land, threatens owner, extorts rent or helps in any such activity will fall under the definition of land grabber.

The District Magistrate and the State Government are empowered to take suo motu cognisance of cases involving high-profile land grabbers encroaching on government lands.