Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Ahmedabad:

24 April 2021 17:56 IST

Mr. Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Mr. Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after testing positive.

Coronavirus live updates | Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India

Advertising

Advertising

“I had my RT-PCR test done after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, the result of which is positive. On the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to UN Mehta Hospital,” he tweeted.

“I urge all of you who recently came in contact with me to take care of their health,” Mr. Patel added.

Earlier in the day, he participated in a programme in Gandhinagar which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was also with Mr. Shah and Mr. Rupani on Friday.

Mr. Patel had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine around a month ago.