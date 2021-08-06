Gujarat cracks down on striking medicos

Govt. terms agitation over rural service bond, pay illegal

Taking a tough stand against protesting resident doctors, the Gujarat government on Friday termed the ongoing strike called by 2,000 resident doctors of six government medical colleges as “illegal”, and threatened to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act if they do not return to work immediately.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also handles health portfolio, termed the agitation by the resident doctors as “illegal” and said the government will initiate stringent actions if the doctors did not return to duty.

The agitating resident doctors, most of whom have recently finished their post-graduate training, are from government-run medical colleges of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

Around 2,000 resident doctors of these medical college hospitals have been on strike since Wednesday evening, mainly over the issue of the bond service period and the 7th Pay Commission. Meeting of their representatives with the State health officials did not succeed in resolving the demands raised by the resident doctors.

In Gujarat, medical students of government colleges are required to sign a bond to serve for a year in rural areas after completing their studies.

This provision is meant to ensure that doctors serve in rural areas initially to provide medical services to the rural folks. However, those doctors who are not interested in serving the rural areas can break the bond by paying ₹40 lakh to the government.

In April this year, when COVID-19 cases were on the rise during the second wave, the State government had announced that one day of COVID-19 duty will be considered equivalent to two days of bond duty. Thus, six months in COVID-19 wards will be considered as one year of bond period.

However, in July, when COVID-19 cases dropped significantly, a new notification was issued stating that the ratio has been restored to 1:1 instead of the previous 1:2, the Junior Doctors, which prompted the resident doctors to go on agitation.

Now, the resident doctors have demanded that the old 1:2 days formula be restored and sought salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission, which is their second demand.

Instead of remote rural areas, the agitating doctors also want the government to deploy them in their “mother institutes” during the bond period.

However, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel rejected their demands and asked the resident doctors to return to their duties.

“Very few COVID-19 cases are being detected these days, and a large number of doctors are needed in rural areas. We have issued an order asking bonded doctors to join their respective duties in rural areas. It is mandatory for them to serve in villages as per the bond conditions. If they do not wish to serve in villages, they have to deposit ₹40 lakh,” Mr. Patel said in a statement.

“This strike is illegal and meant to put undue pressure on the government. They are holding patients to ransom. We will not tolerate this. We will take action against these agitating doctors under the Epidemic Diseases Act if they don’t return to their duties after winding up their strike,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.