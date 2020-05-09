Other States

Gujarat COVID-19 case tally jumps to 7,797 with 394 fresh cases

Word of advice: AIIMS, Delhi, Director Randeep Guleria, centre, meeting health officials in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

23 deaths pushes toll to 472; 2091 patients recover

Gujarat on Saturday reported 394 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 7,797. It also reported 23 deaths, pushing the toll to 472.

The State has the second highest number of cases and deaths, after Maharashtra.

The number of recoveries rose to 2,091, with 219 patients discharged on Saturday.

Ahmedabad recorded the bulk of new cases and fatalities (280 and 20). The city has so far registered 5,540 cases and 363 deaths. A total of 1,107 patients has been discharged.

According to the data from the Health Department, there are 5,234 active cases in the State, of which 24 are in a critical condition.

As at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 1,09,650 samples have been tested in the State.

After Ahmedabad and Surat, the administration in Gandhinagar has decided to impose a total lockdown in the district from Sunday. Only pharmacies and dairy parlours will remain open and all other establishments, including those dealing in essential items, will be shut.

On Saturday, 22 fresh cases were reported from Gandhinagar, where the tally is 119 cases and 5 deaths.

Surat clashes

In Surat, hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets near the Hazira industrial zone, demanding that they be sent back home. The police lobbed tear-gas shells to break up the crowd.

This was the sixth clash between the migrant workers and the police in Surat, where more than 1.5 million people from many States are working in factories and industrial units.

The government has said 2 lakh migrant workers have left the State on 147 special trains.

