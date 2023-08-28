Gujarat court summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in defamation case 

August 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

A local court in Ahmedabad on Monday summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a defamation case filed over his alleged remark that “only Gujaratis can be thugs.”

Haresh Mehta, businessman and social worker, in his complaint submitted that the remark made by Mr. Yadav had defamed the Gujarat community.

The Ahmedabad court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate D.J. Parmar ordered Mr. Yadav to appear before it on September 22.

After the complaint by Mr. Mehta, the court had conducted an inquiry against Mr. Yadav under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and had found sufficient grounds to summon him.

The complainant has also submitted that the remarks made by Mr. Yadav also humiliated the Gujarati community and the people of the State.

The complaint is based on Mr. Yadav’s alleged statement before media in March this year in which he had apparently referred to the Gujarati community in a derogatory and disparaging manner while talking about the fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are accused of committing bank frauds and fled the country.

