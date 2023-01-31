ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat court awards life imprisonment for godman Asaram Bapu; imposes fine of ₹50,000 for repeated rape and sexual exploitation

January 31, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The 81-year-old self-styled godman Asaram is serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Asaram Bapu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gandhinagar sessions court sentenced self-styled godman Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in connection with 2013 rape case filed by a victim who stayed at his ashram, near Gandhinagar, in Gujarat. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

During the hearing on quantum of sentence, the prosecution submitted that Asaram Bapu was a “habitual offender” and sought life imprisonment for him in the case along with a heavy fine. Sessions court judge D. K. Soni, after hearing the arguments, awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

ALSO READ | Who is Asaram, the preacher who built an empire of ₹10,000 crore

The 81-year-old self-styled godman with massive following base and hundreds of ashrams, is serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013. On January 31, he was present via a video-link, the same way he had attended the trial all these years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Gujarat court had convicted him on January 30, more than nine years after a former disciple of Asaram Bapu lodged a case of rape against him during her earlier stay in his ashram.

It maybe recalled that the victim’s younger sister was raped and illegally confined by Asaram’s son Narayan Sai. Sai was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Surat in April 2019 in the rape case filed against him by his former disciple in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US