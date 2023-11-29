HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat court acquits Jignesh Mevani, six others in a 2016 case

The case pertains to unlawful assembly and rioting

November 29, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - AHMEDABAD: 

The Hindu Bureau
Jignesh Mevani. File

Jignesh Mevani. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

A local court in Gujarat on Tuesday acquitted Congress legislator and prominent Scheduled Castes (SC) activist Jignesh Mevani and six others in a 2016 case registered against them for unlawful assembly and rioting. 

The court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate P.N. Goswami acquitted Mr. Mevani, Manabhai Pateliya, Ramesh Bariya, Mukesh Patel, Dashrath Pagi, Meesh Narsinh, and Darshan Pathadiya, who were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing damage to public property.

They were accused of damaging a police vehicle, shouting slogans, and rioting while being taken to a stadium under detention for organising a protest at a crossroads on Ashram Road to support the cause of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s sanitation workers in September 2016.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mr. Mevani and the others at the Navrangpura Police Station under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (rioting), 147, 294 (obscene act in a public place), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restatement) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Prosecution’s case

According to the prosecution’s case, the accused had damaged police vehicles and beaten up a police driver while being taken under detention to a police station for organising a protest without permission.

Mr. Mevani is a two-time legislator who was elected in the December 2022 Assembly election from the Vadgam seat as a Congress candidate, and is the working president of the party’s State unit. 

Earlier, in 2017, he had won the seat for the first time as a Congress-supported independent candidate, and subsequently joined the Congress party. 

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.