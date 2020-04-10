Coronavirus | Two more die in Gujarat; 46 new cases surface

Two patients, including an elderly man, succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 19, officials said on Friday. The number of coronavirus patients in Gujarat shot up to 308 after 46 new cases, one of them a doctor, were reported during the last 12 hours.

The two, who died during the last 12 hours, were a 40 -year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from a kidney ailment, the elderly man from Gandhinagar contracted the virus from a close contact, she said.

Of the 46 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, 17 were from a single locality in Vadodara city, followed by Ahmedabad (11), Rajkot (5), Bharuch (4), Bhavnagar (4), two each from Patan and Kuch, while one case was reported from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Those who tested positive included a doctor from Ahmedabad who was engaged in collection of samples for coronavirus testing, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.