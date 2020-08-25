AHMEDABAD

25 August 2020 01:00 IST

The monsoon is evenly distributed which is a good sign, says State government

Gujarat continues to be lashed by heavy rains, leaving several low-lying areas flooded as more than 3,000 people from various places were shifted to safer locations.

As on Monday, the State has already received more than 95% of the season’s rainfall. It rained heavily in Saurashtra, north Gujarat and central Gujarat leaving the rivers swelling and dams overflowing.

“More than 100 roads are closed for traffic. Also rivers are swelling in several districts,” the government said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the weather data, the Kutch region has recorded the highest rainfall of more than 162% so far.

“Almost all districts have received heavy rains. The monsoon is evenly distributed which is a good sign for the agriculture as the farmers even in water-starved regions like Saurashtra and Kutch will be able to raise two crops,” an official said.

“Most of the important dams and reservoirs like Bhadar, Aaji, Shetrunji and Machhu in the Saurashtra region have overflown,” the official said. There will not be water scarcity in the summer next year.

The heavy rainfall has also forced the closure of the National Highway 27 which connects Morvi and Kutch. The highway was closed after the Machhu-2 dam in Morbi started overflowing.

“There have been complaints of water logging in some urban areas and closure of roads or bridges over rivers in Saurashtra but overall no major complaint,” the government said.

The State will see heavy rains in several parts for the next two days.