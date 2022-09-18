Gujarat Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to become party's national president

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee also passed a resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's national president.

Supporters of Congress party hold placards during a rally being addressed by party leader Rahul Gandhi (not pictured) at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee also passed a resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's national president.

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's national president.

The demand was made at the party's state executive committee meeting held here, with all its members supporting the proposal with a round of applause.

All the members of the grand old party's state executive committee met here and expressed their feelings that Rahul Gandhi be made the president of the Indian National Congress. They wanted this point to be presented before the national leadership, chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"It was demanded that respected Rahul Gandhi, who is the future of India and the voice of the youth, be made the president of the Indian National Congress. All the present delegates of the state executive approved it with a thunderous applause," the party said in a statement after the meeting.

The state unit also resolved to win 125 out of Gujarat's 182 seats in the upcoming Assembly election under the leadership of state president Jagdish Thakor.

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) also passed a resolution demanding that Rahul Gandhi be made the party's national president, Congress leaders said.

The resolution was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.