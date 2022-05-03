Gujarat Congress leader Ashwin Kotwal resigns from party, set to join BJP

Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal submitted his resignation latter to Gujarat Assembly Speaker, Nimaben Acharya on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 03, 2022 10:32 IST

The three-time MLA from ST reserved Khedbrahma Assembly seat in north Gujarat was not happy with the Congress leadership for ‘ignoring’ him.

In a huge setback to the Gujarat Congress ahead of the Assembly election, its senior tribal leader and three-time legislator Ashwin Kotwal has resigned from the party as well as from the Assembly and is set to join the BJP.

Mr. Kotwal submitted his resignation as a legislator to Speaker Nimaben Acharya.

He is set to join the ruling party on Tuesday along with his supporters.

Mr. Kotwal, a three-time MLA from ST reserved Khedbrahma Assembly seat in north Gujarat, was not happy with the Congress leadership for “ignoring” him. He was a contender for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly but the party high command preferred Sukhram Rathwa, another tribal leader from central Gujarat.

With the entry of Mr. Kotwal, the ruling party is hoping to fill the vacuum as it does not have any tribal face in the north Gujarat region.