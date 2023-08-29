Gujarat Congress launches mass contact program to revive dormant party network

August 29, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat Congress launched a district wise padyatra from Kheda district on August 28 to revive its cadre and reach out to party workers.

As part of the initiative, state leaders including state president Shaktisinh Gohil and Congress legislative party leader Amit Chavda will travel to each district and meet local leaders and party workers. They will then hold a one day padyatra to raise local issues and reach out to workers and people.

On Monday party leaders visited Kheda district where hundreds of local workers participated in a march which lasted the whole day. It ended with a gathering of workers.

“We will visit every district of the state and meet local workers and help them raise local issues,” Shaktisinh Gohil, State Congress president, said.

He added that the exercise was meant to revive and activate cadres and enthuse workers to start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to him, the party High command has asked them to bring back leaders and workers who left the party or have become inactive over the last few years.

Recently, several hundred party workers and local leaders who left the party to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to the party in Saurashtra and Central Gujarat.

According to party sources, a few more leaders of AAP are in touch with the state Congress leaders to switch ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

