ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Congress appoints 10 district presidents, sets up election panel

December 09, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - AHMEDABAD

This is the first reshuffle of the State unit after last year’s crushing defeat in Assembly election, which left the party with just 17 out of total 182 seats

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party workers with their election symbol flag during an election rally in Rajkot, Gujarat ahead of 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat unit of Congress on Friday appointed district presidents and also created a 40-member election committee along with a 17-member political affairs committee of the State unit.

The appointments were announced after the approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

This is the first reshuffle of the Gujarat unit after last year’s humiliating defeat in the Assembly election when the party won just 17 out of a total 182 seats in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the party has appointed former legislators Himmatsinh Patel and Lalit Vasoya as the presidents of Ahmedabad city and Rajkot district, respectively, while Pratap Dudhat, another former legislator, has been made chief of Amreli district.

The party has also appointed chiefs for Dang, Kheda, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Anand, Narmada and Junagadh districts.

In the State political affairs committee, the party unit headed by State president Shaktisinh Gohil will comprise all former state presidents, CLP leaders, Union ministers from the State.

The State election committee has members like former legislators and parliamentarians from various districts, sitting legislators and others.

Moreover, AICC general secretary in-charge of the State affairs and AICC secretaries in-charge of the State will be members along with the chief of the State youth congress and women Congress wings in both committees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US