Gujarat Congress appoints 10 district presidents, sets up election panel

December 09, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat unit of Congress on Friday appointed district presidents and also created a 40-member election committee along with a 17-member political affairs committee of the State unit.

The appointments were announced after the approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

This is the first reshuffle of the Gujarat unit after last year’s humiliating defeat in the Assembly election when the party won just 17 out of a total 182 seats in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the party has appointed former legislators Himmatsinh Patel and Lalit Vasoya as the presidents of Ahmedabad city and Rajkot district, respectively, while Pratap Dudhat, another former legislator, has been made chief of Amreli district.

The party has also appointed chiefs for Dang, Kheda, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Anand, Narmada and Junagadh districts.

In the State political affairs committee, the party unit headed by State president Shaktisinh Gohil will comprise all former state presidents, CLP leaders, Union ministers from the State.

The State election committee has members like former legislators and parliamentarians from various districts, sitting legislators and others.

Moreover, AICC general secretary in-charge of the State affairs and AICC secretaries in-charge of the State will be members along with the chief of the State youth congress and women Congress wings in both committees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.