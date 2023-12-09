HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat Congress appoints 10 district presidents, sets up election panel

This is the first reshuffle of the State unit after last year’s crushing defeat in Assembly election, which left the party with just 17 out of total 182 seats

December 09, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress party workers with their election symbol flag during an election rally in Rajkot, Gujarat ahead of 2022 Gujarat Assembly election.

Congress party workers with their election symbol flag during an election rally in Rajkot, Gujarat ahead of 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat unit of Congress on Friday appointed district presidents and also created a 40-member election committee along with a 17-member political affairs committee of the State unit.

The appointments were announced after the approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

This is the first reshuffle of the Gujarat unit after last year’s humiliating defeat in the Assembly election when the party won just 17 out of a total 182 seats in the State.

Accordingly, the party has appointed former legislators Himmatsinh Patel and Lalit Vasoya as the presidents of Ahmedabad city and Rajkot district, respectively, while Pratap Dudhat, another former legislator, has been made chief of Amreli district.

The party has also appointed chiefs for Dang, Kheda, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Anand, Narmada and Junagadh districts.

In the State political affairs committee, the party unit headed by State president Shaktisinh Gohil will comprise all former state presidents, CLP leaders, Union ministers from the State.

The State election committee has members like former legislators and parliamentarians from various districts, sitting legislators and others.

Moreover, AICC general secretary in-charge of the State affairs and AICC secretaries in-charge of the State will be members along with the chief of the State youth congress and women Congress wings in both committees.

Related Topics

Gujarat / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.