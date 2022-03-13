Gujarat Cong. legislators want meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 13, 2022 02:04 IST

Letter urges strategy meeting for Assembly polls

Over 20 legislators of the Congress from Gujarat have sought a meeting with former party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the poll strategy for the forthcoming Assembly election in the State, scheduled for later this year.

In a letter, the legislators urged the party high command to take the Gujarat polls seriously and fight it aggressively considering “massive anti incumbency against the BJP government which is in power since 1998.”

Advertising

Advertising

“We want to discuss the strategy and issues related to the Assembly polls,” said one of the legislators who has signed the letter. Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor told The Hindu that the local leaders including legislators want to meet Rahul Gandhi to brainstorm about the Gujarat polls.

“There are many issues like huge unemployment and massive corruption against the State government. The party high command must fight the Gujarat polls aggressively,” said another legislator.

The legislators have also apparently highlighted the fact that the party cadre are demoralised and many grassroots workers and leaders are leaving the party in absence of any strategy to counter the BJP. Recently, former spokesperson for the Congress in Gujarat Jairajsinh Parmar and his supporters joined the BJP.