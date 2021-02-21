Other States

Coronavirus | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on February 21, the CM’s office said.

Earlier, Mr. Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U.N. Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Feb. 21, he “tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today”.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 8:40:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-cm-vijay-rupani-tests-negative-for-coronavirus/article33894764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY