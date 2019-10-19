Gujarat CM Rupani on a visit to Uzbekistan to boost ties

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, accompanied by a high level delegation, is visiting Uzbekistan to attend the country’s first investment summit modelled on the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Mr. Rupani will attend the India-Uzbekistan regional investment forum being held in Andijan as the resource-rich Central Asian nation wants to expand partnership with India.

Andijan and Gujarat are developing mutual cooperation within a partnership memorandum that was inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Investment Summit in January 2019 in which Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was a key guest.

Following the summit, Uzbekistan sought Gujarat’s help for conducting a similar event. Subsequently, a delegation from Gujarat visited Uzbekistan to share its knowledge of holding such an event.

During the visit, Mr. Rupani will take part in the naming ceremony of a street there after Sardar Patel and unveil a statue of the late leader.

“During CM’s visit, several MoUs between companies of Gujarat will be inked with the Uzbekistan government exploring business and investment opportunities for Gujarat-based companies,” a Gujarat government official said.

Gujarat companies are exploring investment opportunities in sectors like pharmaceutical, textile, education, information technology and tourism.

“Since Gujarat is a hub of pharmaceuticals as top firms are based here, we had invited countries like Uzbekistan in our Vibrant Gujarat Summit where our companies can explore opportunities for enhancing their trade and businesses,” Gujarat Chief Secretary Dr. J.N. Singh said.

To attract investments in the pharmaceuticals sector, an Uzbek Indian Free Pharmaceutical Zone is being developed in the Andijan region. This project was among 17 agreements that were inked during the Uzbek President’s State visit to India in 2018.