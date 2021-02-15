Gujarat CM faints on stage at poll rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday evening while addressing a rally for the upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara.

Mr. Rupani fainted due to low blood pressure. He was given first aid on stage before being rushed to the hospital. After primary treatment in Vadodara, Mr. Rupani left for Ahmedabad.

“His blood pressure was low that caused him to faint. He is fine now,” BJP leader Bharat Dangar said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has been campaigning for local municipal elections without rest for the last few days. This was Mr. Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Mr. Rupani to enquire about his health and advised him to take proper rest and undergo necessary medical tests.