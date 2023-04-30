Gujarat civic official suspended for sleeping at Chief Minister's event

April 30, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Bhuj

The chief officer of Bhuj municipality in Kutch district in Gujarat was placed under suspension with immediate effect for dozing off during a function attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Jigar Patel was suspended by the State's Urban Development and Urban Housing Department on Saturday evening, hours after cameras caught him sleeping at the Bhuj function, an official said on April 30.

"The order to suspend him for gross negligence and lack of devotion to duty was issued under Rule 5(1)(a) of Gujarat Civil Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971. Disciplinary action was taken due to his misconduct and lapse," the official said.

At the function, CM Patel distributed documents of ownership (property cards) of residential housing for the rehabilitation of around 14,000 earthquake affected people in Kutch.

"After the (2001) earthquake, rehabilitation of the affected people was done on a very large scale. Hon'ble Shri Narendrabhai Modi also had a unique love for Kutch. Under his leadership and guidance, Kutch has come out of many difficulties and has become a pioneer in the development path," CM Patel tweeted after the event.