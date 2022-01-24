Gujarat CID to launch trafficking probe after death of 4 from state on US-Canada border

Ahmedabad

24 January 2022 19:01 IST

As of now it was not clear whether the deceased travelled to Canada illegally or after obtaining legal tourist visa says Ashish Bhatia

Following reports of a family of four from Gujarat freezing to death while attempting to cross the U.S. - Canada border illegally a few days ago, the state police have asked its Crime Investigation Department (CID) to separately probe if agents were running any illegal immigration racket, said a top official on January 24.

While the entire case is being investigated by the authorities of the U.S. and Canada, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the state CID-Crime has been given the task to unearth the network of agents active in Gujarat, said Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia.

"As of now, the Gujarat police is not in the picture in the overall investigation. However, we have asked the AHTU to look into this issue. We know that a majority who migrate to other countries from here usually take the legal route. We will take action against agents if we find their involvement (in illegal immigration racket)," said Bhatia.

He said as of now it was not clear whether the deceased travelled to Canada illegally or after obtaining legal tourist visa.

"Since the family of four have died, we do not know whether they travelled to Canada illegally or through legal tourist visa. The AHTU will also inquire into this aspect," the DGP said.

As per the reports, the deceased - a couple and their two children - belonged to Dingucha village under Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar district.

They died from exposure to extreme cold weather along the U.S. - Canada border in what the authorities of those countries believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.