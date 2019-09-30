Gujarat bypoll: Ex-Cong. legislator Alpesh Thakor among BJP candidates for six seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded two ex-Congress legislators Alpesh Thakor and Dhawalsinh Zala from Radhanpur and Bayad for the Assembly byelection in Gujarat. The party has also announced candidates for the remaining four seats. They are: Jagdish Patel from Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad, Ajmalbhai Thakor from Kheralu, Jignesh Sevak from Lunavada and Jivrajbhai Patel from Tharad. Bypoll for these four seats have been necessitated after sitting legislators were elected to Parliament in the general election this year.

Alpesh Thakor and Dhawalsinh Zala defected to the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. Both were elected on Congress ticket in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly poll.

The Congress has so far announced only four candidates. The Opposition party has fielded former Gujarat Youth Congress president Gulabsinh Rajput from Tharad, Gulabsinh Chauhan from Lunavada, Jasu Patel from Bayad and Dharmendra Patel from Amraiwadi. The party is yet to decide candidates for Radhanpur against Alpesh Patel and Kheralu.

Today is the last day for the filing of nomination papers.