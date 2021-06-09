Gujarat BJP MLAs, party leaders to meet on June 15

AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat BJP has convened the legislature party meeting on June 15 for which all legislators have been asked to attend.

Members of the State parliamentary board, State party chief C.R. Paatil and other top office-bearers of the party will also be present.

“We have called the meeting of all legislators to brief them about the measures the government has taken during the pandemic second wave and also about the vaccination drive launched across the State,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in a statement.

Mr. Patel said no meeting of the party’s office bearers and legislators had been held for two months and hence this meeting.

Meanwhile, sources from Delhi said party general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Bhupender Yadav will be coming to the State for three days from June 11 and will hold organisational meetings.