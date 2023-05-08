Gujarat BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV

May 08, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Valsad

A local BJP functionary was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on Monday morning when he was waiting in his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) for his wife to return from a temple near Vapi town in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said.

The motorbike-borne assailants came near the SUV of Shailesh Patel in Kocharva village and fired three-four rounds at him, an official from Dungara police station said.

Shailesh Patel was vice president of the BJP's Vapi taluka unit, its president Suresh Patel said while expressing grief over the incident.

Suresh Patel said the deceased had gone to the temple with his wife to offer prayers. After praying, he came out and was waiting in his SUV for his wife.

He also claimed there were four assailants who arrived at the spot on two motorbikes.

The incident took place at around 7.30 a.m. when Patel was waiting in his vehicle for his wife to return after offering prayers at the temple, the police said.

When Patel's wife heard the noise, she rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood and called for help.

Patel was rushed to a private hospital in Vapi where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Local BJP leaders expressed shock and grief and demanded a probe into the incident.

The police said they were examining CCTV footage of the area and questioning suspects.

Some roads in the area have been blocked and teams formed to search for the assailants, the police added.