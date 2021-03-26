Gujarat battles second COVID-19 wave

State reports 1,961 new infections and seven deaths on Thursday

Gujarat on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,961 new infections and seven deaths, taking the fatality count to 4,473. Within a week, the daily infection count has doubled, prompting fears about whether the second wave will be as deadly as the first.

As on Thursday, the number of active cases has gone up to 9,372 of whom 81 patients are critically infected and put on ventilator support.

The main cities, Ahmedabad and Surat, have 551 and 501 cases respectively, contributing over 50% of the cases.

“Given the trend, the case numbers will rise significantly in days to come and all hospital beds will most likely be occupied,” a top infectious disease expert told The Hindu. “The authorities and the medical fraternity will have chalk out a strategy to deal with the likely flow of patients as the second wave has just begun.”

The State government has announced that all its employees will be vaccinated irrespective of their age to protect the frontline warriors.

“All employees of the State government will be vaccinated irrespective of their age,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

He said the authorities at city and districts level have been directed to increase testings, trace those who came in contact with the infected persons and immediately treat those found infected.