Gujarat ATS raids factory near Vadodara, recovers drugs worth ₹500 crore

November 30, 2022 01:55 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Ahmedabad

A preliminary investigation revealed the accused were making the MD drug, a narcotic substance, in the guise of manufacturing chemicals legally

PTI

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has raided a manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Vadodara city and seized a huge cache of the banned MD drug worth around ₹500 crore, an ATS official said on Wednesday.

During the raid at the small factory-cum-godown near Vadodara on Tuesday night, the ATS also apprehended five persons from the spot, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the accused were making the MD drug, a narcotic substance, in the guise of manufacturing chemicals legally, the official said.

The operation is still on to bust the entire network, he said without giving more details.

In August this year, the ATS had seized more than 200 kilograms of party drug mephedrone worth nearly ₹1,000 crore from a warehouse near Vadodara city, officials earlier said.

CONNECT WITH US