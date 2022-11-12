Gujarat ATS, GST unit conduct raids at 150 locations ahead of State Assembly elections

ANI November 12, 2022 13:05 IST

ANI November 12, 2022 13:05 IST

As per information, the raids were conducted in a joint operation with Gujarat GST at locations in districts such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bharuch and Bhavnagar over tax evasion and money trail on international routes.

As per information, the raids were conducted in a joint operation with Gujarat GST at locations in districts such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bharuch and Bhavnagar over tax evasion and money trail on international routes.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on November 11 conducted raids at as many as 150 locations in various parts of the State, sources informed. As per information, the raids were conducted in a joint operation with Gujarat GST at locations in districts such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bharuch and Bhavnagar over tax evasion and money trail on international routes. Earlier on October 22, the Gujarat ATS had exposed this bogus international racket and arrested four persons from the new Naroda area of Ahmedabad for issuing fake passports and visas to Canada aspirants. This has come when the State has been preparing itself for the upcoming Assembly elections, which are slated to be held in two phases on — December 1 and December 5 and counting will take place on December 8. Of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second.



Our code of editorial values