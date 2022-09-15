Gujarat Assembly polls | Kejriwal ‘biggest liar’ and his party ‘most corrupt’, says Congress

PTI Ahmedabad
September 15, 2022 18:02 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks with the family members of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, during his visit to Dantani’s residence for dinner, in Ahmedabad, on September 12. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar on September 15 launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections later this year, accusing it of being the “most corrupt” party and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal the “biggest liar”.

Mr. Kumar expressed confidence that the Congress would give a befitting reply to the AAP in the Gujarat Assembly polls expected to be held in December, and admitted that the party needs to be more aggressive in the present political scenario.

“It is now clear that the AAP is a ‘B team’ of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, the AAP government in Delhi under CM Arvind Kejriwal was found to be involved in the liquor scam worth nearly ₹3,000 crore. Kejriwal should be exposed as the biggest liar and AAP as the most corrupt party,” Mr. Kumar told reporters in Ahmedabad.

“Congress in Gujarat will definitely give a befitting response to AAP. People cannot be fooled all the time. We also admit that Congress needs to be more aggressive,” the Congress leader said during a press conference.

Mr. Kumar, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee, alleged that the AAP’s ‘Delhi Model’ is as hollow as BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also termed AAP as “Arvind Advertisement Party’‘ and “Arvind Actor Party’‘, accusing Mr. Kejriwal of spending a lot of money on advertisement and publicity instead of the real causes.

“Kejriwal has now come to Gujarat after misguiding the people of Punjab. Kejriwal is not Chhota Modi, he is Bada Modi. He is a super PhD in making false promises. He had spent nearly ₹1,000 crore on his publicity across India during the last eight years,” Kumar said.

He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab spent ₹36 crore in just two months to publish its advertisements in poll-bound Gujarat.

Attacking Mr. Kejriwal over the education model of the Delhi government, Mr. Kumar said despite the tall claims made by the AAP, 80% government schools are still without principals while only 63 ‘model schools’ were built as against the promise of 500.

The AAP government has not built a single road, hospital or flyover during its eight-year-long year rule in Delhi, he added.

