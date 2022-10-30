Other States

Gujarat Assembly elections | Congress will bring back old pension scheme in State: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on October 30.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise — "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

"Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress Government is formed in Gujarat," Mr. Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.

The Assembly elections in the State are expected to be announced soon.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Gujarat
election
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2022 3:46:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-assembly-elections-congress-will-bring-back-old-pension-scheme-in-state-rahul-gandhi/article66073290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY