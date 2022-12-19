Gujarat Assembly: 182 newly-elected MLAs take oath

December 19, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Elections to the Gujarat Assembly were held on December 1 and 5, while the results were declared on December 8

PTI

The elections to choose the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gujarat’s 15th Assembly will be held on December 20, with the BJP nominating Shankar Chaudhary and Jethabhai Bharwad, respectively, for the two posts. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChaudhryShankar

The 182 MLAs elected in the recent Gujarat polls took oath in the Assembly on Monday.

The newly-elected legislators, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, were administered oath by Protem Speaker Yogesh Patel, who is the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in the House, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elections, if needed, to choose the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the State's 15th Assembly will be held on Tuesday, with the BJP nominating Shankar Chaudhary and Jethabhai Bharwad, respectively, for the two posts, the officials said.

Mr. Chaudhary and Mr. Bharwad filed nomination forms at the Assembly Secretariat on Monday, while the Congress, which has just 17 seats in the Assembly, has not declared any candidate for the two posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | The big win in Gujarat is Modi’s, and the BJP’s biggest

With a record 156 legislators in the 182-member House, the election of Mr. Chaudhary and Mr. Bharwad is a formality, in keeping with the tradition of speakers getting elected unopposed.

Elections to the Assembly were held on December 1 and 5, while the results were declared on December 8.

The BJP got 156 seats in its seventh straight win, followed by 17 for the Congress and five seats for the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. Three seats went to Independents, while one constituency was won by the Samajwadi Party.

Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as chief minister on December 12 along with 16 ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US