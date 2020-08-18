Gujarat approves construction of high-rise buildings of over 70 floors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has approved construction of buildings of 70 floors or more in five major cities of the state, the government said on Tuesday.
As per the present rules, the maximum permissible limit for tall structures in the state was 23 floors.
Now, the state government has decided to amend the Common GDCR (general development control regulations) to allow construction of high-rise structures of 70 or more floors in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Gandhinagar, an official release said.
New rules regarding tall buildings approved by the government will be applicable to structures which are over 100 metres in height.
A special technical committee will be set up to give approval to such projects, the release said.
The plot size to construct a skyscraper having a height between 100 to 150 metres must be 2,500 sqm, and 3,500 sqm if the proposed height is above 150 metres.
Apart from preparation of a disaster management plan, a wind tunnel test of the model structure has been made compulsory under the new rules, the release said.
Mr. Rupani exuded confidence that the new rules will ensure optimum utilisation of land and eventually help in lowering the prices of houses.
